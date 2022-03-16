subscribers-only,

The Legacy Golf Day continues to be a popular event on Ararat's sporting calendar as the annual competition returned once again this Labour Day long weekend. The major fundraiser for Ararat Legacy was held on Monday, March 14 with golfers from around the region uniting at the Chalambar Golf Club. Event organiser Peter Dohnt said the day was once again a major success, raising in excess of $2,500 for Ararat Legacy. "We had a good, social day," he said. "The event has been running for a very long time and it is a very good cause. "This year we had a good field with over 70 players which was fantastic." READ MORE: The Lyn Harricks memorial trophy, which is presented to the player with the best scratch score was awarded to Darren Hitchcock and Chris Young who both scored 73. The Kevin Lewin memorial shield for the highest net score was presented to Willaura residents Colin and Laurel McKinnis. Ararat Legacy has twenty four active legatees from Ararat, Avoca, Beaufort, Stawell and Willaura, looking after over 100 war widows, looking after over 90 families of fallen or seriously injured veterans. "We visit them as much as we can and take them out on outings every now and then," Mr Dohnt said. "To support them in all ways we can, such as taking them on trips and looking after their pension." To donate to Ararat Legacy visit: https://www.legacy.com.au/donate/ While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

