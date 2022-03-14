subscribers-only,

UPDATE: The fire was listed as under control at about 1.40pm EARLIER, 1.25pm: EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a car fire at Fyans Creek, north-east of Halls Gap on Monday afternoon. The Stawell Times-News understands the car is fully engulfed in flames and the fire is not spreading at this time. The vehicle is believed to be a dual cab utility and is situated near Pickerings Road. Police have been called to the scene. More to come. Meanwhile, St Arnaud CFA were called at the same time on Monday for a car fire, believed to have been caused by dry grass in the engine bay. IN OTHER NEWS: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/598f20b7-9df5-4fe4-838a-0468854e9073.JPG/r9_218_4278_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg