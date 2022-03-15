subscribers-only,

FAMILIES in the Wimmera are expected to save precious travel time with a new paediatric care service to roll out across the region. Grampians Health's new Regional Paediatric Service, which was officially launched on Wednesday, March 9, looks to offer patients access to an on-call paediatric consultation service, as well as video link co-consultation with paediatric health professionals. The program will be available in Horsham, Stawell, Ararat and Maryborough. Alongside a suite of remote and telehealth services, the program will see Ballarat-based paediatric registrars provide inpatient care to the four regional hospitals on a rotating basis. Paediatric registrar Dr Angus McCormack was part of the team of five registrars in the program and said their aim was to relieve pressure from Horsham's in-demand paediatric team. READ MORE: "Clinics are booked out months in advance, and this is another avenue we can support the health service in paediatric care both here and in other towns," he said. "Us being here will be able to alleviate that a little bit." Dr McCormack said the program looked to enhance existing paediatric services in Stawell, minimise transfers to Ballarat, and keep families closer to home. "The idea is we can come out here rather than running all of the outpatient clinics in Ballarat and save people a four hour round trip from Horsham to Ballarat. "I think there will always be patients whose complexity goes beyond the capacity of the local health service. Even in Ballarat, we have patients we need to send on to Melbourne. Sometimes there is no escaping that." OTHER NEWS: A dedicated daily phone and video "hotline" will be available for acute paediatric medical advice. Patients will also be able to attend co-consultation clinics under the new program, designed at linking up local health care with specialist paediatric advice. This will allow GPs to remotely conference together with pediatricians, reducing the need for further referrals onto places such as Ballarat. Dr McCormack said the service has received positive feedback from its initial stages, and looks to involve more patients in the future. "I think the patient's response has been positive. With both the patients and the staff at the general hospital, it has been positive," he said. "Maybe once word gets around that the program is running we will start to see patients a bit more enthusiastic about it."

