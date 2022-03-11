THE Northern Grampians Shire Council is delighted to announce that the late Disability Advocate and former-Stawell resident Stella Young will have a statue designed in her honour. The council secured a $20,000 grant through the State Government's Victorian Women's Public Art Program. The Stawell native passed away in 2014 at just 32 years old. She is globally recognised as a comedian, journalist and disability advocate. Stella worked for ABC as the editor of an online magazine called Ramp Up and hosted eight seasons of No Limits, a Channel 31 television show that gave people with disabilities a voice in the media and control over their creative content. On unveiling the program's successful applicants, Minister for Women Gabrielle Williams said that for far too long, women have been under-represented in public places. "The program is a step in the right direction and will ensure that there are lasting monuments that celebrate the remarkable achievements of Victorian women. "You can't be what you can't see. Our public spaces should accurately reflect the diversity of Victoria." The council will consult with Stella Young's family before the project is completed in October. NEWS: Tireless volunteer honoured by Stawell Harness Racing Club The council plans to install the statue in the newly created pop-up park in Main Street Stawell. It is anticipated that an official community unveiling of the statue will occur in November, and any decision on the statue's permanent location will be subject to the outcome of community engagement and the wishes of Stella's family. Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Tony Driscoll said this program is essential in addressing the gender imbalance in the arts and the public environment and a fitting tribute to Stella's achievements. "It is wonderful to see the Victorian Government making a strong statement to the community about gender equality by creating a program that aims to address this imbalance in the arts sector and through public art where it will be seen by everyone," said Cr Driscoll. NEWS: The Pitch Music and Arts Festival is returning on March 11-15 "We are thankful and proud to be a recipient of this funding; Stella left an indelible imprint on many people's lives, and her statue will be a fitting memorial of her achievements and her contribution to society. "She was a truly remarkable woman who never let her disability get in the way of what she wanted to achieve and ultimately, she achieved more than most people could imagine for her 32 young years." More information about the project will be available on the council's website www.ngshire.vic.gov.au/Latest-News or via customer service on 03 5358 8700. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

