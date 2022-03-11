news, property,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4 $679,000 LAND: 6.87 Ha (17 ac) AGENCY: Monaghans Real Estate CONTACT: Matthew Monaghan on 0417 000 300 Snuggled alongside the stunning crown lands of the rugged and beautiful Black Range, and set at the top end of the unforgettably named Granny's Lane, this appealing cottage offers serenity and seclusion. Unique in design and with numerous living options, the layout is a generous size. The lounge room has a massive local granite open fireplace, polished floor boards and a split system air conditioner. In the kitchen you will find a 700mm gas/electric stove, dishwasher, and a pantry. One for the expanding family, there are four bedrooms, all with built-in robes; while the air conditioned main also has a double spa bath and an adjoining parents retreat. Searching for a new home this weekend? Check out our open homes on the map, click on the address for more great details. For outdoor living there is a 20 x 9 metre covered entertainment deck. On your 17 acres, there is a large dam, 56,000 litres of underground water storage, studio, upstairs guest room, and a 9 x 7m workshop. Call today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/7887540e-2572-4fb8-86bd-47e693370db4.jpg/r12_55_5580_3201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg