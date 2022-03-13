subscribers-only,

The Grampians Cricket Association held their presentation night on March 5 with A Grade with A Grade finalists Buangor-Tatyoon dominating the award winners. The GCA presentation night was held at Ararat RSL with close to 70 people in attendance after the conclusion of the semi-finals. GCA president Marc Brilliant said the night was "definitely was a success". "We usually hold the presentation night on the Monday after the semi-finals, although we thought we would make it a bit more social and get a few more people along. "It was a really good night." IN OTHER NEWS: Youth Club's Nic Baird claimed his fourth Greg Goldsmith award in a row after claiming 14 votes and the A Grade all rounder award with 382 runs and 27 wickets. "It was a really close count; it only came down to the last round," Brilliant said. "He had a fantastic year, he probably didn't make as many runs as previous years but this year he performed extremely well with the ball." Nic Baird said he has had a "fairly decent run" over the past few years, although claimed this year was tougher than previous years. "Personally I had a good year with the ball but I would have liked a few more runs," he said. "It was disappointing to lose the semi final and not be able to play off for the big one. "I would trade in all four champion player awards for a premiership medallion and Youth Club's name on the shield." Buangor-Tatyoon's Jacob Bates was awarded the A Grade batting average award after a standout year, scoring 319 runs at 45.57. MORE NEWS: "He has had a pretty good average over a period of time so this is just reward for the season he has had," Brilliant said. "Anyone who averages around 40 has had a pretty good year." In a welcomed change from previous seasons it was Buangor-Tatyoon spinner James Phillips who won the A Grade bowling average with 24 wickets at 6.04. "Most surprising for me was we had two spinners taking well over 20 wickets in Nic Baird and James Phillips," Brilliant said. "A lot of spinners were high up in the averages which was different to other years, it was just how the season unfolded. "I think playing one day cricket helps the spinners a bit, everyone is more attacking." The Grampians Cricket Association also announced the Team of the Year for the A Grade competition. The team was as follows: The award winners from the night were:

