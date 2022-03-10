5 Red flags to watch out for when looking for a real estate agent

This is branded content.
When looking to sell a property, most people are rightfully selective when it comes to choosing a real estate agent. They know that finding the right agent is extremely important if they hope to make the most out of the sale.
In addition, having a professional and trustworthy real estate agent can also mean a stress-free selling experience, which is why the selection process has to be done right.
If you're looking for an effective real estate agent, you should do your homework before deciding on one. It may be tough, especially if you have no experience with selling property.
You can begin by having a conversation or consultation with a few possible agents. You can ask for references from acquaintances and from the people who live in the same neighbourhood as the property you're putting up for sale.
You could also check online and look at Local Agent Finder and similar sites, provided that you go through the reviews thoroughly.
As you meet different real estate agents, you might be focused on the good things you hear about them. However, you should also be sure not to let the warning signs slip past you.
Here are the red flags you should watch out for when looking for a real estate agent. If you notice any of these in your search, they may not be a good fit for you.
1. They act unprofessionally
Real estate agents should always behave professionally around their clients. If the agent you're considering is constantly late for appointments, doesn't dress properly, and disregards your attempts to communicate, you should consider seeking another one.
Honesty is also a big factor. A big red flag is if your real estate agent suggests that you make misleading statements or faulty ads to get people to buy your property. These may seem like small or inconsequential things; however, if you can't trust a real estate agent to act professionally or to be completely honest, then chances are that you can't trust them to sell your property.
2. They lack knowledge of the local area
It's important to know that when someone buys a house, they're usually also buying into the local lifestyle. So, before you choose a real estate agent, make sure they know the area of your property well. If they don't, it will be hard to have your property sold.
Potential buyers will want to know what it's like to live in the neighbourhood, as well as the convenience the location offers. They'll want to know about the available healthcare, entertainment, security, and accessibility to schools and other institutions. The deeper the agent's knowledge of these things, the better the client pitch.
3. They price your property way too high
Some real estate agents might guarantee you a captivating sale price in order to assure you that working with them will be worth your money. However, this is one sign that the agent is incapable of handling the sale of your property. If you advertise your home for sale at an unrealistic price, your home may stay untouched on the market for a long time, as buyers might not even look at it.
A good realtor would show you comparable listings so you can get a clear idea of how much your home could sell for and how long it might take to sell.
4. They don't communicate well
A good real estate agent is one who can communicate with you. They should be fully aware of your expectations, sales goals, and timetables so they can plan and act accordingly. Moreover, when you list your property, your agent should actively seek buyers for it and keep you posted on their progress.
Irregular communication with an agent is a big warning sign. Agents should not ignore you when you call, and any missed calls should be returned immediately. If you feel like you're getting nothing done or your questions keep getting left unanswered, it's time to consult other real estate agents.
5. They are not good at marketing
This goes without saying, but a real estate agent who doesn't know how to sell your house isn't an option. If you hope to sell your property, look for an agent who knows how to advertise. An agent who's a savvy marketer can help you attract the right clients.
Before hiring an agent, you may want to look them up online. A great website and active social media profiles would suggest a large audience and reach. If they have those things, you can inquire about their property marketing approach in a buyer's market.
Conclusion
A good real estate agent could make or break a sale. So, it's crucial to assess your agent well and determine if they are the right person for the job. Being selective early on allows you to rest easy for the rest of the selling process, knowing your property is in good hands.
In addition to noting the good qualities of the agents you meet, keep the red flags above in mind to help you find an excellent agent for your home.