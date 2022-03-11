sport, local-sport,

Stawell Goldmine in the A Grade, Wombat Earthmovers in the B Grade and C Grade have been crowned premiers in the Stawell Tennis Club Mitre 10 Junior Competition, with comfortable victories in all grades. In the A Grade, Stawell Goldmine had been the competition benchmark all season and were striving for the rare perfect season, going through unbeaten all year. It got off to a shaky start with Frewstals Jack Reading and Amara Jagan accounting for Archer Reading and Sophie Hutton in the first set of the day, and onlookers were thinking, was an upset on the cards? However, this was short-lived, with Stawell Goldmine then taking three of the next four sets to regain control of the contest, and when Best Player of the Grand Final, Archie Hoffman, won his singles 6-1, the final nail in Frewstals coffin had been hammered in. READ MORE: Two more comfortable singles wins saw the celebrations commence for Archer Reading, Sophie Hutton, Archie Hoffman and Nate Lyons, with final score line reading 6 sets 45 games to 2 sets 24 games, a fantastic season by Stawell Goldmine, capped off by holding aloft the premiership cup. In the B Grade, Wombat Earthmovers have defied the odds by coming from fourth place on the ladder to claim the silverware in a solid victory over Carey Covers. Wombat Earthmovers flew out of the blocks, taking the first five sets and holding a commanding 15 game lead on the back of some terrific tennis from Archie McPherson, Teepika Jones, Kasey Huggard and Lewis Nicholson. Callum Reading and Willow Freeland tried to inspire their teammates, getting Carey Covers back within striking distance with convincing singles victories, however Wombat Earthmovers wrestled back control, winning the final three sets to run away ten game winners, 8 sets 51 games to 2 sets 41 games and cap off their fairy-tale run. Wombat Earthmovers skipper Ryder Sullivan was crowned Best Player of the Grand Final. MORE NEWS: In the C Grade Wombat Earthmovers handled the pressure of the big stage with a 13-game victory over Stawell Goldmine, 7 sets 35 games to 3 sets 22 games. Wombat Earthmovers were the form side all year, despite a couple of hiccups late in the season, and proved their mettle when the stakes were at their greatest. At the halfway mark, Wombat Earthmovers held a seven-game lead, with the match still hanging in the balance, however they would then win four of the last five sets to be crowned premiers. It was an even team performance for Wombat Earthmovers, with Bill Laslett, Manon Walls, Sam Margetson and Imogen Boisen all contributing heavily to the win, while Tanner Freeland received Best Player of the Grand Final honours. Stawell Goldmine's Asha Crawford was the shining light in their losing cause, winning two of her three sets. Also, a big congratulations must go out to all the recipients of the Moos Family Award, which acknowledges juniors for displaying great sportsmanship and playing the game in the right spirits. This year's recipients were: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/6f811ad2-b645-4e40-bce8-ecab11017171.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg