The Stawell Amateur Athletic Club cross country season commences on Saturday March 19. The Stawell Amateur Athletic Club was established in 1966 and is a family friendly cross country running club that offers races to adults, juniors and sub-juniors. The races vary from 5km to 16km along with a 3km sprint to finish on September 10. Registration at the North Park Clubrooms is scheduled to commence from 9:30am with a 5km race set to follow. OTHER NEWS: The club mostly races in the Stawell Ironbarks but have scheduled races at Great Western, St. Arnaud, Horsham, Concongella, Rupanyup and Halls Gap throughout the season. The club welcomes participants of all sizes and running abilities to join, with a permanent clubroom at North Park, Stawell. There are three levels of competitors, seniors, juniors and sub-juniors, with club members competing for weekly trophies. Each accumulates points towards a yearly aggregate trophy for both handicap and scratch events. Presentation of the 2021 season and a morning tea will take place at the SAAC clubrooms after the first race. All races are handicapped and run over various distances, with most senior races from 3km to 10km in length, juniors from 2km to 5km, and from 1km to 2km for sub-juniors. Memberships prices:

