Swifts-Great Western and Buangor-Tatyoon are to face-off for A Grade bragging rights, while Swifts-Great Western and St Andrews are set to battle for B Grade glory in the Grampians Cricket Association grand finals. Swifts-Great Western defeated Youth Club by six wickets at Central Park (Stawell) After deciding to bat first, Youth Club were bowled out for 143 in the 40th over. The Gappers battings innings got off to a shaky start as they sat 3-24, however Nic Baird's arrival at the crease helped turn the tide. Matthew Healy (25 runs) and Nic Baird (83 runs) put on a 79 fourth wicket partnership which put Halls Gap in a commanding position. Swifts-Great Western bowlers Rick Peters 4-3 and Wil Clough clawed back the momentum with four tail end ducks. Combine chased down the Youth Club total in the 34th over Tom Eckel top scoring with 75 runs. Buangor-Tatyoon and Halls Gap drew due to a wash out OTHER NEWS: St Andrews defeated Navarre by seven wickets at Gordon Street Oval (Ararat) Navarre scored 7-146 from 35 overs with opener Tom Hannett top scoring with 85 runs. Luke Spalding and James Menzies both picked up two wickets for St Andrews. After combining for 31 runs, the opening pair of Rob Skillar (21 runs) and Sam Summers (eight runs) both fell in quick succession which brought James Menzies and Nick Oliver to the crease. The pair put the result beyond doubt with a match-winning 75 run stand with Nick Oliver top scoring with 50 runs. Captain Riley Taylor contributed a further 33 runs while Corey Wilkinson picked up all three wickets for Navarre. Swifts-Great Western defeated Rhymney-Moyston by nine wickets at Great Western Recreation Reserve Rhymney-Moyston were bowled out in the 34th over for 76 runs after deciding to bat first. Trevor Quick (17 runs) and Jake Fiddes (15 runs) were the only batters to reach double figures while Aiden Graveson was the pick of the bowlers with 3-28 off seven overs. Combine chased down the total with ease in the 28th over with Travis Nicholson top scoring with 40 runs. Craig Marrow finished not out with 22 runs, while Tom Nicholson was the sole wicket to fall on 12 runs. MORE NEWS: Buangor-Tatyoon are set to face Swifts-Great Western in a best of three series this weekend, after being the standout teams this season. The two sides already faced off in the Grand Final of the T20 Henry Gunstone Cup with Combine claiming a 37 run victory. Last time the two sides met in round 12 it was Buangor-Tatyoon who a five wicket victory at home. Riley Wood top scored with 42 runs while James Phillips was the pick of the bowlers with 4-15. Swifts-Great Western are vying for a competition first, a fifth title in a row. "It has worked out that we probably have the two best teams in the grand final," Association president Marc Brilliant said. "I think at this point Buangor-Tatyoon will go in as favourites, I think it will be a cracking weekend of cricket. "Day one on Saturday will be the most important day for both teams." Youth Club's Nic Baird, who won his fourth straight Greg Goldsmith award doesn't believe the weekend will be a one way affair. "It is going to go the distance," he said. "I reckon we will be back at Tatyoon on Monday and I potentially think Buangor-Tatyoon will win 2-1." St Andrews head into the Grand Final hoping to regain their spot in the A Grade competition, after being relegated last season. Swifts-Great Western will head into the clash as favourites as they finished the season on top of the ladder with only two losses, while St Andrews are hoping to return to A Grade after being relegated to B Grade last year. "All three games between the two sides this year have been incredibly close," GCA president Marc Brilliant said. "It should be a really good game." The last time the two sides met it was Combine who came out on top by three wickets. The match came down to the wire with Travis Nicholson steering his team to victory with a hard fought 93. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

