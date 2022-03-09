What makes Melbourne one of Australia's most iconic cities?

This is branded content.
The city of Melbourne has garnered itself quite a strong reputation for being Australia's premier destination for all things arts and culture, and we don't use the word 'all' here very lightly indeed.
With a full events list lined up for 2022 that features an abundance of not just theatrical and musical performances but global sporting events too, there's genuinely no shortage of things to see and do if you're looking to travel to Melbourne this year.
Read on to unearth our list of why Melbourne has earned its place as one of Australia's most iconic cities, and discover just what you'll have to look forward to when planning your next trip to this bustling cityscape on Australia's southern coast.
Proximity to Victoria's most idyllic natural attractions
Many holidays to Melbourne aren't just limited to exploring the city alone, primarily due to the fact that Melbourne is actually quite accessible from other parts of regional Victoria, either by taking the VLine train or simply driving along scenic rural highways like the Great Ocean Road.
Some of Australia's most picture-perfect coastal landscapes and camping destinations are just a short drive from the city centre.
If you have some time to spare and would like to hit the road before taking in all that the city has to offer, we highly recommend booking a campsite or other accommodation at Wilsons Promontory National Park.
This veritable land before time is only a three-hour drive from Melbourne's CBD, and features some of Victoria's most unforgettable beaches, including Squeaky Beach, a coastal landscape characterised by the high quartz content of its sand, creating a naturally squeaking effect as you walk.
If rainforests are more your thing, then simply head along the Great Ocean Road towards the intensely beautiful Great Otway National Park, where visitors can walk among towering California Redwood trees and their happy little tree fern companions alongside stony jungle pathways that lead to hidden waterfalls.
The Otways truly come alive in cooler, winter weather, as the red bark of the redwoods contrasts perfectly to this region's characteristically low-settling fog.
Home to Australia's most vibrant arts and cultural festivals
Moving onto arts and culture now, it's no secret that Melbourne is home to some of the country's most world-renowned arts and cultural festivals, including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
MICF 2022 has put together a superb line-up of comedians and performers who've travelled from all corners of the globe in order to entertain Melbourne's eclectic thespians and comedy fanatics.
Alongside the annual Comedy Festival, however, Melbournians can also enjoy their annual Melbourne Fashion Festival, which will see hundreds of designers flock to the city to orchestrate immaculate runway shows and curate their very own limited run gallery spaces.
And if fashion isn't your thing, then why not plan your trip around catching a show or two during the annual Melbourne Fringe Festival?
The Melbourne Fringe is quite similar to MICF, except for the fact that it aims to shine the spotlight on Melbourne's more independent arts studios, theatre groups and emerging actors, performers and writers.
It's important to note, however, that Melbourne is largely defined by its consistently jam-packed events calendar.
Chances are quite high that there'll still be more than plenty to see and do in the realm of arts and culture regardless of what time of year you'll find yourself travelling to Melbourne.
Melbourne's inestimable coffee culture
Your trip to Melbourne would be incomplete without sampling some of this city's artisanal coffee and cafe experiences.
In fact it wasn't that long ago when Melbourne received international recognition for its cuppas, voted as having the best coffee in the world by representatives at booking.com.
With this accolade in mind, Melbourne has more than earned itself the title of being Australia's coffee capital as well.
There are some highly reputable cafes in and around the Melbourne CBD, with plenty of them offering their own signature brews as well as providing the quintessential flat white, the most certifiably Australian coffee that one can enjoy.
Be sure to sample an espresso or two to begin every day of your time in Melbourne to get a thorough taste of the city's second-to-none coffee culture.
And if it's more substantial fare you're after, Melbourne is also home to some of Australia's most famous cafes and casual eateries, including the Lune Croissanterie, which many have claimed make the best croissants in the world.
It's well worth waking up extra early if you are looking to grab a croissant at Lune, however, as they do tend to sell out fast.
Five star restaurants and fine dining experiences
There's no better way to end a day well spent than with a fine meal, and when you travel to Melbourne, you can honestly grab a taste sensation wherever your feet may carry you.
Melbourne is undoubtedly a foodie haven, with each corner of the CBD housing its own speciality fine dining establishments.
For instance, Lygon Street in North Carlton is home to an abundance of luxury Italian eateries, making this little stretch of inner suburbia the best place to go if you're after a classical European meal.
For more East Asian flavours, a trip to Melbourne's Chinatown certainly won't go amiss.
The suburb of Southbank overlooking the Yarra River in the heart of the CBD is also home to many different restaurants, ranging from fresh seafood bistros to Asian fusion eateries.
Again, be sure to place your bookings nice and early as waterfront alfresco dining experiences can be quite in demand, especially on weekend nights.
World class sporting events virtually year-round
Last but not least, Melbourne has also commonly been referred to as Australia's sporting capital too, and for a few notable reasons.
Not only is Melbourne the host city for the Australian Open every year, but the upcoming Australian Grand Prix also takes place at the Albert Park F1 Circuit just south of the city centre.
Alongside this, Melbourne and wider Victoria is also well known for its many horse racing events, including the Melbourne Cup and the city's annual Spring Racing Carnival.
And on top of all this, Melbourne is the proud home of literally half of the 18 teams that make up the Australian Football League.
As a result, many of the season's AFL matches take place right at the MCG, with thousands of footy fans flocking to the 'G' every Saturday night to watch their favourite teams.
If you're planning a trip to Melbourne, you should absolutely set aside some time in your itinerary to catch a game yourself, just to get the complete Melbourne experience.
As you can see, there is plenty to see and do when visiting the vibrant city of Melbourne, and chances are high you may not be able to fit each and every item on our little list into your itinerary.
As long as you get to experience all the attractions and activities that excite you most, however, your trip to Melbourne will likely be a highly enriching and enjoyable one indeed.