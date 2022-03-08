subscribers-only,

Stawell Police are investigating an tyre slashing incident over March 5-6. Between 10pm at on March 5 and 9am on March 6 tyres were slashed on two cars parked on Skene Street and Grant Street, Stawell. IN OTHER NEWS: Any witnesses contact First Constable Cam HOLLAND at the Stawell Police Station on 53588222 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Incident Number 220075601 While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/0b14bd20-ef9f-4c09-b164-a9b2fb65f2a4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg