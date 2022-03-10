sport, local-sport,

Champion Great Western harness racing driver Kerryn Manning has added another feather to her cap, after Harness Racing Victoria named a Trotting Mares' Triple Crown series in her honour. Harness Racing Victoria established the Kerryn Manning Trotting Mares' Triple Crown in February, which began at Melton on February 26 with the $50,000 Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed for Speed Gold Series Final (Group 1) over 1720m. READ MORE: Speaking to the Stawell Times-News Manning said it was "a bit unexpected" to have a series named after her. "They rang to see if it was ok and I said yep, that's fine by me," Manning said. "It's certainly a bit of an honour that's for sure." The first race of the series was won by the David Aiken-trained Aldebaran Crescent, ahead of the Andy Gath-trained Vacation Hill. Manning finished fourth, driving Lucinda Mac. The final two races of the series are both held at Melton and are the $30,000 La Coocaracha Trotters Free for All (Group 2) over 2240m on March 12 and the $50,000 Sumthingaboutmaori Trotters Free for All (Group 1) over 2760m on March 26. The series' naming is worthy recognition for Manning who last year became the first female in the world to register 4000 race wins. She also holds the title of the world's most winningest female driver/jockey. Manning's first drive came in 1993 in Ararat and as of February 24 2022 the star reinswoman had 4096 career wins to her name. Speaking on her current form Manning said it wasn't "too bad". "I was suspended earlier in the month for ten days, so I had a bit of slow end to last month," she said. "The women were all wearing teal pants for ovarian cancer and I was a bit annoyed that I was suspended and couldn't help get a few winners to the cause. "I have had a few, but it was a little bit of a slow end to the month, but this month I've been going ok. I've had a few places and a couple of wins." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/f42c3ac6-720a-4028-afc2-75b2c6cfaef1.jpg/r2_0_2998_1693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg