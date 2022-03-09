20 million reasons to celebrate school breakfast clubs

Hundreds of thousands of Victorian students are now starting the school day with full stomachs, clearer minds and better moods, statewide School Breakfast Clubs program celebrating 20 million meals served. Labor Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford, celebrated the program's huge milestone in schools across Victoria in March - including 81,631 in Northern Grampians Shire at Halls Gap, Concongella, Great Western, Marnoo, Navarre, St Arnaud, Stawell and Stawell West Primary Schools, Skene Street Specialist School and St. Arnaud and Stawell Secondary Colleges. Feedback from schools has shown the program has had benefits beyond making students happier and healthier - it has led to greater social outcomes for students and the school community, improved student engagement and concentration, strengthened staff-student relationships, enhanced social skills and better academic performance. Since being established, the program has not only delivered more than 20 million nutritious meals, but has continued supporting students with access to healthy food despite periods of remote learning during the pandemic. Smaller breakfast clubs were run at school for students who were permitted to learn onsite, as well as 'grab and go' meal options for students to take home, food provided for families to collect from school sites to keep kids fed at home, with supplies even delivered to the homes of vulnerable students. OTHER NEWS: "The pandemic was profoundly challenging for many Victorian families - but we're proud that our School Breakfast Clubs were able to keep stepping in to ease the pressure on families and make sure nobody is at school hungry," Ms Pulford said. In addition to delivering healthy breakfasts to students in 1,000 primary, secondary and specialist schools, the program provides nutritious lunches and holiday food supplies to students in need - and delivers cooking classes for families for around 100 schools across the state. School Holiday Supply packs are also available for schools to order over the summer school holiday period for families who need support. Nearly 40,000 packs have been distributed since the program began, with the 14-day food packs expanded last year to include lunch items in addition to healthy breakfasts and snacks. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

