AFTER almost two years in the making, 10 Stawell debutante couples were able to enjoy the long-awaited event. In December 2021, the couples joined in celebrations with family, friends and peers as they said their final goodbyes to their secondary schooling life. RELATED: Debutantes ready to farewell high school with one last dance Fitting, it was one of the last events of what was described as a trying year for the 2021 cohort - participants used the event to mark their final achievement throughout two years of on and off remote learning and added stress due to the world wide pandemic. In a night where the wet weather held off for the outside event - all that attended agreed it was a night they would never forget.

