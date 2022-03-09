Stawell community invited to take action on Tourism

subscribers-only,

Tourism development will be front and centre in Stawell this month with Northern Grampians Shire Council calling on the community to have a say on the formation of a Stawell Tourism Action Plan. The Action Plan project will identify the vision and aspirations for growing tourism in Stawell over the next five years. The project is an action in the Council Plan and Council's Economic Development Strategy 2021-31 with a view to developing Stawell as a tourism gateway for the shire. The Stawell Structure Plan also references potential tourism opportunities. Both documents will be reference points for the planning. The desired results of the Action Plan are: Council has appointed DTM Tourism (DTM) who worked on the St Arnaud Action Plan to conduct the community consultation and planning process. Northern Grampians Shire Council Mayor, Cr Tony Driscoll said this was an opportune moment for the community. OTHER NEWS: "Come and share your visionary ideas and help us create a recognisable brand for Stawell tourism," Cr Driscoll said. "It will be fantastic to work with you all and put some solid strategies and development plans in place to increase the tourism appeal and offering and consequently bolster our economy; everyone wins here." The community can provide immediate feedback on tourism needs via an online survey which closes 29 March. A community forum will also be held on 29 March from 5.30pm to 7.30pm to seek further comment on tourism. All the details are available on council's Have Your Say web page: www.ngshire.vic.gov.au/StawellTourism or via customer service on 03 5358 8700. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/f9ebd86a-3825-4fdc-8219-bd83fb818042.jpg/r0_152_3000_1847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg