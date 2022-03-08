Wildflowers of the Little Desert talk for nature lovers

HORSHAM's Graeme and Maree Goods will share their stories on wildflowers in the Little Desert at an upcoming plant group meeting. This interesting topic will make for a wonderful, illustrated presentation by the renown Little Desert naturalists and photographers. They will be talking to the Grampians native plant group APS Grampians on Tuesday March 15. This group is well-known for running the highly successful Pomonal Flower Show in the Pomonal Hall every year in October. This meeting starts at 7.30PM at the Stawell Neighbourhood House and the community is invited to this free evening. OTHER NEWS: As well as being informative, there will be a native plants raffle, display of flowers growing in members' gardens as well as a cuppa and lovely supper. Organisers welcomed anyone to come along and learn all about the Little Desert and its spectacular wildflowers. Residents are encouraged to bring any native plants growing in their garden that they would like identified along and our enthusiastic members will help you identify it. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

