A gift and a lift for older Australians

With one in four people in Australia living alone, and while we are aware that many older Australians are isolated, COVID-19 has increased the impact of social isolation, loneliness, depression and other aspects of well being. The good news is, Grampians Community Health has a service called Older Australians Initiative. This program supports our older community members who are experiencing social isolation and loneliness as a result of COVID-19. Through this initiative, people can be helped to be reconnected to their community, and provide support based on the individual's goals, interests, social and physical needs. The program is available to support people 65 years and over and 55 years and over who are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. OTHER NEWS: The Older Australians Initiative is available to those who live within the Northern Grampians, Yarriambiack, Hindmarsh and West Wimmera shires and also the rural cities of Horsham and Ararat. Co-ordinator, Julie Scanlon, is keen to hear from those who might like, or need, access to this service. To get the word out, Ms Scanlon is speaking at the Stawell Uniting Church Hall, 11-13 Scallan Street, on Thursday March 24 of March at 2.40pm. Ms Scanlon can be contacted on 03 5358 7400. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

