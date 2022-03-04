The sedentary person's guide to getting back into exercise

This is branded content.
The past two years of COVID-19 lockdowns have had quite a number on citizens across the country.
From having to transition from in-office work to working from home and then back again, to limiting your daily outdoor physical activity to just one hour a day, many Aussies have emerged from the iso days with a few personal concerns surrounding their emotional and physiological health.
If you have spent the past two years feeling far more sedentary than what you may have been used to prior to the pandemic, then 2022 is likely the year that you'll be looking to rebuild yourself and continue to thrive in a post-pandemic Australia.
But what if you're uncertain of exactly where to begin?
We'll be exploring just how sedentary people can kickstart their return to daily physical activity with minimal fuss below.
Make a commitment to move at least once a day
First and foremost, you'll need to make opportunities to move at least once a day.
Men's and women's hybrid bikes can be a fantastic investment here, as you can encourage yourself to bike to work, to your local shops, or to any other nearby destination rather than simply driving, especially if you're travelling light and there really is no reason for you to be sitting in the car.
If you have any kind of trip that's around 3-5 kilometres, that in itself could very easily become a leisurely 20-30 minute bike ride instead of a passive 10-minute drive.
If travelling outside at high speeds isn't your thing, then your daily movements could potentially consist of walking the dog every evening, or even just going on a light jog of your block or wider neighbourhood.
Leisurely jogging can be a fantastic way of adding some effortless cardio to your day as well as allowing yourself some respite from your computer screen or the many chores or household tasks that undoubtedly always await you at home.
Stretching is your friend
Oftentimes one of the easiest ways of reconnecting with your body and rekindling your positive relationship with physical movement is to simply just stretch mindfully and regularly.
Try doing some early morning stretches right after you get out of bed, as well as some wind-down stretches to relax your muscles at the end of a long day.
Through regular practice, you may come to find that stretching every day can have similar effects to a fantastic cup of tea or coffee: soothing, purifying, and invigorating just when you may need these qualities the most.
And if stretching independently doesn't come naturally to you at first, why not try doing a yoga class or two just to get a few healthy movement flows into your wider fitness routine?
Have a look for serene and inclusive yoga studios in your area that may offer beginner classes on a schedule that works best for you.
Find your favourite strength and cardio activities
When you're returning back to regular physical activity after a long hiatus, it's best to stick to activities that bring you joy.
Don't run on a treadmill at the gym if you're feeling super out of place.
If it feels more natural to be out in the world or maybe just to be at home, then you should absolutely listen to your intuition and only undertake physical activities that make you feel most comfortable and joyful.
For instance, cycling can be a fantastic cardio alternative to running or jogging if the latter two aren't entirely pleasurable movement experiences.
If you're feeling at all anxious about cycling along roadways due to traffic, then why not invest in an exercise bike for your home gym space?
Speaking of your home gym space, it may also be worth purchasing your own weights like kettlebells and dumbbells to do some strength training from the comfort of your own home.
Although many Aussies already took the opportunity to do so throughout lockdown, the mere fact that we can leave our homes to exercise should by no means make you feel pressured into doing so. It's never too late to get your own personal gym space together!
Take some time to get away
Finally, if you feel as though you don't want to work out at home just as much as you don't want to work out in your neighbourhood or local gym space, then it may very well be worth scheduling a little outdoorsy getaway to help reignite your relationship with physical activity.
Try going on a camping or hiking trip and escaping into the bush for a little bit.
A few long days of hiking and outdoor exploring will also likely help boost your overall body appreciation, and this can be integral to reconnecting your mind and body during physical activity and ultimately, rediscovering your love for physical activity.
Let yourself be present during your time away and feel infinitely grateful for the legs that carry you, the feet that hold you, the arms that connect you to the wider world, and the spine that supports your every move. Honour your body through movement.
~
Reconnecting with your love for physical activity is a highly personal endeavour and as such, you should feel comfortable heading down this path of wellness at your own pace and on your own terms.
Listen to your body, and keep note of what makes you feel good and what makes you feel bad. Know that these elements may change over time, and let yourself celebrate both when they have, and when you feel that your personal milestones have been met.