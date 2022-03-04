First home buyers guide to understanding body corporate

This is branded content.
Any long-time renters looking to become first-time homeowners?
Many of you who may be looking to purchase property in Melbourne's inner suburbs will likely already have a little knowledge and maybe even firsthand experience dealing with body corporates.
But what are body corporates exactly? A body corporate (or owners corporation) is the body tasked with overseeing the management of a particular building or shared property.
Whilst many of us may have only had experience with body corporates with regards to a residential property, body corporate services can also extend to commercial, industrial, or even mixed-use property developments.
We'll be exploring all the ins and outs of residential body corporates to ensure that all anticipatory first-time buyers know just what to expect in the search for the perfect apartment, unit, or townhouse to kickstart their property investment portfolio.
Responsibilities of your body corp
When it comes to residential property management, body corporates are generally tasked with repairing and maintaining common property, organising building insurance annually, and handling owner disputes amongst other responsibilities.
Common property refers to any shared amenities and structures that make up the property, including gyms, pools, and other luxury amenities alongside fences, paving, and shared outdoor spaces like rooftops and communal garden areas.
If there are conflicts between any members of the body corp (or fellow apartment, townhouse, or unit owners), your body corp will also be tasked with the responsibility of mediating these conflicts and facilitating a fair resolution.
On a similar note, your body corp will also be responsible for maintaining prompt correspondence with strata title owners regarding all maintenance and repair works as well as any member grievances or concerns.
You should always expect a quick response from any email to your body corporate, whether you're the chairperson of your body corp committee or just a single strata titleholder.
Your responsibilities as a body corp member
Speaking of your body corp committee or chairperson, larger complexes or unit lots may decide to elect multiple members to represent their shared needs during your lot's annual general meeting (AGM) or other interactions with body corp representatives, or you may opt for a single representative that is commonly referred to as the 'chairperson'.
The chairperson or committee members will have additional responsibilities alongside the regular responsibilities that accompany strata title ownership.
As a body corp member, you have an obligation to adhere to your body corp's rules or guidelines. All lots come with their own unique rules for strata title holders, with these being created collaboratively and finalised through your AGM, unless members request amendments independently.
Some common regulations involve limiting noise in later evening hours, picking up pet droppings, caring for your private garden spaces, and parking cars, motorbikes, and other personal vehicles in your allocated parking and storage space rather than in common areas.
You can read through your full body corp rules in the welcome pack provided by your estate agency, or simply from your body corp representative.
Body corporate fees explained
Alongside your annual body corporate membership fees, you may be expected to pay administrative levies that cover routine property maintenance and minute repairs. Whilst these administrative levies tend to be consistent amounts, they don't actually cover major capital works or emergency repairs.
In the event that your complex or unit lot requires large-scale upgrades, emergency repairs due to weather damage or other similarly pressing circumstances, then you may be expected to pay additional 'sinking fund levies'.
The amount of any given sinking fund is largely determined using lump sum estimations for what the complex or lot will require to cover capital works and repairs over a given period.
For instance, if your body corp determines that it'll require $100,000 to cover repairs over 10 years, then they'll require $10,000 annually. This $10,000 is paid by all strata title holders. So 20 different owners would pay $500 annually.
If you're ever uncertain about exactly how much you'll be expected to pay with regards to your body corporate fees, you can simply email your body corp representatives for clarification, consult with your fellow members or body corp committee.
You can even consult your body corporate contract or certificate and look for fee information under the section which outlines your lot entitlements and lot liabilities.
Is a strata title the right investment for you?
With all of this in mind, you may feel that sharing a complex with other strata title holders as the owner of an apartment or townhouse may not be the right move for you. And this is fair enough!
Living on shared lots is definitely not for everybody or at the very least, it's not how people may perceive themselves living in the long term. For others, however, compact living can feel more than ideal.
If you do decide that buying an apartment or unit is the right investment for you and your wider household, then be sure to keep in mind all the fees and responsibilities that we've outlined above as you place your bids.
Knowing just what's in store will undoubtedly make your transition from renting to owning just a little bit more seamless.