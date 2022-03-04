news, property,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 3 $325,000 AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts CONTACT: Bruce McIlvride on 0447 582 100 INSPECT: By appointment Here is an opportunity to purchase a four-bedroom home with two bathrooms and room to move. The jewels in the crown at this property is the two street frontage access and the generous sized allotment of approximately 970 square metres. The home offers open-plan living room and dining room, with split system and heaters to keep you cosy. The immaculate kitchen has tiled splashbacks, a dishwasher, island bench with gas hotplates, an electric wall oven and double sink. If you're house hunting this weekend, don't leave home before checking out the open homes guide here. Click on the map address for all the details. All bedrooms are carpeted with three having built-in robes. The prime location is close to childcare and primary school which is ideal for the growing family. Outside you have an old shed, large carport attached to the good-sized shed plus a large rear lawn area. The home is currently leased to good tenants at $270 per week. An inspection is recommended as there is a lot to take in and to appreciate here.

