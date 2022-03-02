subscribers-only,

THE St Arnaud Police are on the lookout for a driver who failed to stop on Friday, February 18. The car is a purple VY or VZ model Holden with black front rims and silver rear rims. The vehicle was last seen driving south on the Sunraysia Highway at a dangerous speed. Victoria Police believe that the male in captured in CCTV footage can assist with their enquiries. Do you know the driver or the car? If you have any information call St Arnaud Police Station on (03) 5495 1000 or report via Crime Stoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers.com.au

