subscribers-only,

Two local residents have created a not-for-profit, high-quality mental health service and training centre for the Ararat and Stawell region. One Red Tree is a community-oriented centre led by experienced mental health practitioner Carly McKinnis and experienced educator Tammie Meehan in collaboration with Federation University Australia and the Ararat Rural City Council. Mrs Meehan said it was "pretty exciting" for Ararat and the region as a whole to have a dedicated mental health service. The program currently has five provisional psychologists in local schools and are looking at doubling that number by next semester. The placements allow 50 young primary school students to get a mental health assessment and treatment plan that would not have had the opportunity to without One Red Tree. "In the first six months of opening, I think that is a huge achievement," Mrs Meehan said. READ MORE: Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said Council was pleased to help the One Red Tree Resource Centre find a home at the Ararat Railway Station. "Council is proud to have offered this location to the One Red Tree Resource Centre, providing a fully equipped office space for the organisation," she said. "Ararat Rural City owns several facilities that support community groups - it's great to see the old Visitor Information Centre repurposed to meet the community's mental health needs." Cr Armstrong said the organisation will be a great asset to the community moving forward. "One Red Tree will deliver great benefits for our community through providing accessible and quality mental health services for schools and vulnerable members of our community," she continued. "We recognise that pandemic has had a significant impact on the wellbeing and mental health of individuals and our community and are committed to ensuring that support is available. "Council is doing what we possibly can to support One Red Tree, to help them change lives." Tammie and Carly's vision for One Red Tree was to overcome the shortage of mental health practitioners in the region and provide accessible and affordable mental health services after recognising a lack of support for residents. "We both got exposure to mental health early on because suicide has been a part of what we have been exposed to here in Ararat for a very long time," Ms McKinnis said. "We got talking and instantly we had this shared passion around mental health. "We started developing some things together and did some presentations together. "Just before COVID-19 started we decided we really wanted to do something." READ MORE: It was around that time Ms McKinnis met Doug McKinnon, a psychology student, who coincidentally was a catalyst for the project. "I told him, when you are ready to do your placement we will work something out," Ms McKinnis said. "I didn't even know how I was going to make that happen, I just put it out there because I thought we need to keep people like him in our area. "Psychologists are rare but male psychologists are even more rare, I just thought a local person who understands culture and community would be ideal to keep in town." Once Mr McKinnon got in touch wanting to do his placement, Carly and Tammie started talking with Megan Jenkins at Federation University. "When I met her I knew instantly we were on the same page, it was really refreshing because a lot of the universities are city centric," Ms McKinnis said. "Federation University is really taking a focus on putting services out in rural and regional communities." From there, the pair decided they wanted to make the placement happen for Mr McKinnon and commit to forming the organisation. "It just kind of happened and it has been a whirlwind really, it is really exciting to be a part of," Ms McKinnis said. "We are probably a year ahead of where we thought we would be because the response to what we were doing was so positive with everybody. "We didn't want to just do something that was going to come in for two years and not be sustainable. "Federation University has been great saying there is a really good possibility we could have a designated position in their clinical masters program that is for someone from our community and funded by the community." Mrs Meehan, who most recently was assistant principal at Stawell's 502 Primary School said she had an influx of complaints of the lack of support for mental health in the region. "I was sending parents to get their mental health care plans and they are all coming back saying I have called Horsham, Bendigo, Ballarat, Ararat and I can't get in anywhere to see my child," she said. "It was such a need that we needed to make this happen, we talked to council and they were really supportive as well. "It went from there and it has had a life of its own, it is really exciting to see how far it has grown." READ MORE: Mr McKinnon has completed his placement and will soon rejoin the team on the registrar program, while the provisional psychologists currently part of the program are in their last year of university just before they start practicing as a psychologist. "Because they have done a clinical psychology masters degree then they are eligible to do a registrar program which is two years of supervised practice, which allows them to be endorsed as a clinical psychologist," Ms Meehan said. "Doug (McKinnon) will start with us in the next couple of months for the next two years which is really exciting and we are hoping there will be some interest out of the students who came for placement to follow suit." One Red Tree so far only placed students in schools, however is open to expanding in the future. "We also want to meet with other groups in the community such as the nursing homes, the hospitals and sporting groups because we want to give the students some choice as to where they partake in their placement," Mrs Meehan said. "Because we know now after the last two years and what everyone has been through, everyone's mental health is important." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/c901afea-1fb8-46e9-ad48-2ec5cfc032ae.JPG/r0_79_1620_994_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg