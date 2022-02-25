sport, local-sport,

THE Ararat Eagles secured four players from Great Western ahead of the upcoming Mininera season. The Eagles finished fifth on the Mininera and District Football League ladder in season 2021, with seven wins from 11 matches. Brady Miller, Josh Hustler, Nick Dunford and Mitch Laundy join the club from fellow Mininera side Great Western. Head coach Damien Joiner said signing up the four recruits "didn't take much convincing" after a promising season in 2021. "It strengthens up the backline and releases the likes of Jack Taurau to play more on a half back flank," he said. "Nick (Dunford) came across because he wanted to play a season with Tom Taurau, and a few of the boys were keen on what we were doing and joined him. "They were happy to come on board, there wasn't too much recruiting going on, they were easy done deals." READ MORE: Joiner said Dunmore would provide a different option through the midfield for the Eagles this season. "We lacked an outside midfielder last year and he reckons he will fit that bill perfectly for us and he can even slot onto a forward flank," he said. "Nick gives us a bit of speed and polish through the midfield, we were a pretty inside heavy team last year so it will be good to get that outside run." Joiner also predicted Laundy could make an impact this season in any part of the ground. 'Mitch is very versatile. He can go back, play forward or even help out in the midfield," he said. "He is going to be one of those swing type players that helps us out in every position. "From the start of the year he has been putting in 110% at every training, he has been really impressive." OTHER NEWS: Aside from the four Great Western recruits, most of the playing list has re-committed for season 2022. "We have kept pretty much the same team as last year, that was our focus," he said. "We wanted to concentrate on keeping the core group together and build from there. "To see the progression from everyone over the past year and a half has been great to see." After securing an unexpected finals berth in 2021, Joiner believed the Eagles could continue to fly up the ladder. "Last year was a brand new team, we took a few rounds to get into it and then with the stop starting we never really found our continuity," he said. this year all pre-season, we have looked really good; all pre-season, we have had good numbers "I am really looking forward to this year to see what this group can bring." The Eagles are set to take on South West Football Netball League based club Heathmere in a practice match in the coming weeks, with intra-club matches to follow. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/fe882da9-426e-454e-a617-65e3c7d23dc6.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg