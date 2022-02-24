The Wimmera has recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases overnight. The majority of the cases were recorded in Horsham, which saw 40 new infections. Elsewhere, Yarriambiack recorded 12 new cases, Northern Grampians recorded seven, Buloke recorded six, Hindmarsh recorded four and West Wimmera recorded two. There are currently 42 active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Grampians. Data from the Health Department has revealed there has been 1820 positive cases in Horsham since the beginning of the pandemic. READ MORE: Across the state, Victoria saw 6,715 new COVID-19 cases overnight taking the state's active cases to 41,257. The new cases were made up of 4,486 positive rapid-antigen test and 2,229 PCR test results. There were 21,222 PCR conducted on Wednesday. A total of 322 Victorians are in hospital, with 43 in the ICU and five on ventilators. Another 16 people died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. There were just over 7,000 vaccinations administered at state-run clinics yesterday which means 57.1 per cent of eligible Victorians have three COVID-19 vaccinations. Northern Grampians Shire: 42 active cases (+7) Buloke Shire: 20 active cases (+6) Hindmarsh Shire: 14 active cases (+4) Horsham Rural City: 286 active cases (+40) Ararat Rural City: 43 active cases (+11) Yarriambiack Shire: 42 active cases (+12) West Wimmera Shire: 5 active cases (+2) While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

