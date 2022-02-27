subscribers-only,

BUSINESS owners from Halls Gap and Pomonal were given face-to-face time with the region's employment service providers at a hospitality and tourism forum held in Halls Gap on Tuesday. The Halls Gap Hospitality and Tourism Employment Solutions Forum, organised by MADEC Australia, provided an opportunity for business owners to network and discuss solutions to the region's employment shortages, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. In attendance were representatives from Axis Employment and CVGT, as well as the government's Local Jobs program. READ MORE: The event saw a presentation from Local Jobs program South West representatives, who drew examples from their region on how to fill employment gaps. The business owners were also given information on how to best engage with employment provider services, and use government assistance to support their businesses. Halls Gap Hotel owners Matt and Mary-Ann Humphries were in attendance and said the forum was a great opportunity to network. "Local Jobs Program was organised today to get the businesses together and share their problems trying to recruit and retain staff, and some of the challenges we are all facing in hospitality and tourism in the Grampians region," Mr Humphries said. "There have been lots of challenges there. We lost about 25 per cent of our team when COVID hit. There have been some massive challenges there trying to recruit new staff and retain the staff we have. We are still working through that as we speak now." Mr Humphries said his business, and the hospitality industry more generally, saw many workers leave due to the job insecurity caused by successive lockdowns. OTHER NEWS: "Our industry was always one that was locked down first and the restrictions were always the last to come off. The job security, especially for casual employees within our industry was just not there," Mr Humphries said. "A lot of our team left and went into government roles with a lot of job security, whereas at the time there was not any with us. "We are hoping they will all come back now, and give us a chance to be all set again." Barneys Bistro and Bar owner Colin Macaffer also attended the forum and said his business had seen a lot of community support as it navigated through the past two years. "It certainly has been challenging, but we have had a lot of local support in Pomonal which is fantastic. We have also been able to tap into some of the youth from Stawell, who have been able to come out and work for us. "We hope that is because we provide a really healthy and interesting worksite. I have no doubt others in the hospitality business in Pomonal and Halls Gap provide the same. "We have also feel for others when we have the opportunity to have sufficient staff and feel for others who can't get those numbers to help them function properly." The touchdown of international arrivals in Australia was also welcomed by Mr Macaffer, who looked forward to international visitation returning to Pomonal and Halls Gap. "We do miss the opportunity of having international visitors to our business. Prior to opening Barney's we had an accommodation business in Halls Gap. It was only a small one so we were able to service that business ourselves. "We do miss the international visitors coming to the area and their visitation to the business." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/40d4a84c-355e-4512-ac31-8636f05b41e7.jpg/r0_219_4032_2497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg