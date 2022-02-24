subscribers-only,

Tim Coffey claimed his sixth club championship in as many attempts when the Stawell Golf Club crowned its annual winners on February 19. After winning by a hefty margin last year, the competition rose the challenge, with Rob Freeland finishing second three strokes behind on 228 and Darryn Jenkinson ending the season on 234. Heading into the last round, Coffey was sitting two shots behind leader Rob Freeland, but the five-time champion said he was "used to the pressure" and was able to pull away for the three stroke win. "It is always an honour to win the club championship," he said. "It is always good to have some healthy competition, it (being two shots down) was a little unusual out at Stawell, but is a good thing. "I just thought that if I just play the way I know I can, I would go pretty close to winning." READ MORE: Coffey said he hasn't let the pandemic alter his mindset on the green. "If it (golf) get's cancelled, it is what it is," he said. "It could be cancelled with the weather let alone the pandemic, you can't worry about the things that are out of your control." Other winners across the weekend included Rob Freeland who claimed the A Grade Handicap win. In the B Grade, Graeme Trickey was named the stroke winner and Allen Jamieson was awarded the handicap winner. "It was also good to watch the other blokes fight it out as well, watching some nervous boys in front of me was quite entertaining," Coffey said. Ryan Cullen was the C Grade Stroke winner, Rob Blachford was named the C Grade Handicap winner and Lyle McInerney was awarded the Laurie Evans senior winner. Ryan Greenhalg was awarded the club's junior winner and in the ladies competition, Dot Russell was the stroke winner with Lyn Willcock coming a close second. Coffey is set to represent Braeside based club at the upcoming Melbourne Pennant, starting on February 26. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/ab33b0d8-a2e1-4598-871c-44f6fe13bdd2.jpg/r0_221_686_609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg