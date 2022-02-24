subscribers-only,

AGE has not dulled the humour of Stawell's Reg Pilmore, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, February 20. Mr Pilmore's birthday revelry began on Friday, with family members from far afield as Queensland coming to Eventide Homes to celebrate his century. Born in 1922, Mr Pilmore grew up as one of five boys on a farm in Gerang-Gerung. He wore many different hats, as a shearer, contractor, and fencer, before working at the former Country Roads Board - a job he retired from after 26 years. READ MORE: Mr Pilmore remembered how different the farming and working conditions were back in the day. "There wasn't much money around when I was a young fella. If you worked full time at a farm, you would be lucky if you get 30 shillings a week, because they took the keep out of you," he said. "There were a number of years I was working out on a farm with a team of ten horses. We never had a tractor, it was all run with horses in tandem, 12 in the wintertime when it was wet." In his youth, Mr Pilmore said he enjoyed attending dances in the area, at one of which he met his wife Elva. The two married in June 21, 1947. "We used to go to dances, that is where I found a girl. To my surprise," he said. In 2021, Mr Pilmore moved to Stawell's Eventide Homes, where he has developed a reputation as a fierce competitor in the home's mini-golf and bocce tournaments. Mr Pilmore offered some simple advice for the younger generations. "I think you should just look after yourself. If you do it just automatically falls into line," he said. "Just be nice to people. Whatever you are doing, ladies first." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/18a5a3cc-1e81-4d1d-aadc-c39098f716ae.jpg/r0_95_4032_2373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg