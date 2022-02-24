subscribers-only,

Women's Health Grampians will partner with Horsham Town Hall to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) with the community. Several community groups are coming together to hold a forum on women's health on the eve of IWD, March 7. WHG Wimmera regional consultant Melissa Morris said IWD was an important event to honour. "It's a good opportunity for us in the Wimmera to get together to recognise the achievements of women," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's important to continue to work towards gender equality...IWD is a day where that can come into focus." Ms Morris said the event will feature an online guest speaker to discuss women's health and bias. "We will have a guest speaker zooming in from Melbourne, which is Professor Martha Hickey who is the head of the obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Melbourne," Ms Morris said. "She will be giving us a short presentation linking into our theme of women's health." Ms Morris said Women's Health Grampians want to highlight the effect of bias. "It has many forms; conscious, unconscious bias, systemic, structural, ableist, ageist, racism, sexist," she said. "There are many forms of bias and they can all have an impact on our health and equality outcomes." The event is a joint effort between Wimmera Development Association, Leadership Wimmera, Rotary Club of Horsham East, and Horsham Regional Art Gallery. "The art gallery over the year is planning a number of events at the gallery that will address women's health," Ms Morris said. "We thought it was a good chance to celebrate International Women's Day, focus on women's health, and look also at bias and the effect it can have on women's health and gender equality." READ MORE: Professor Hickey was selected for her work in women's health. "It's that practical perspective of understanding the impact of gender bias on health outcome will be what we'll be hearing from Professor Hickey," Ms Morris said. Ms Morris said WHG had been cautious about events but felt it was a good time to get together to celebrate. "We want to keep on the calendar as an event in Horsham," she said. "We didn't run an event last year because of COVID." The forum will be at Horsham Town Hall on Monday, March 7 starting at 5.30pm. To register for the event, visit horshamtownhall.com.au While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

