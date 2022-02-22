Victorians will be able to remove their masks in most indoor settings from this weekend, the state government has confirmed. From 11.59pm on Friday, February 25, masks will only be required indoors in certain circumstances, including public transport, hospitals, airports and for workers in hospitality and retail. Primary school students from grade 3 upwards will also still be required to wear a mask in the classroom, including workers at early childhood centres and primary schools. However, they can be removed in secondary school, where social distancing rules are considered to be more closely followed. READ MORE: Masks are recommended for other workers serving or facing members of the public, such as if you are at reception meeting guests or serving customers, but they are not mandatory. The remaining restrictions on elective surgery will also lift next Monday. Public hospitals will be able to resume all surgery, with capacity to be based on an individual assessment of staff availability and COVID-19 demands. Private hospitals will be able to resume surgery at up to 100 per cent capacity. Masks will only be required indoors in the following circumstances, unless an exemption applies: Health minister Martin Foley said the vaccination rate and dropping case numbers was behind the easing of rules. "Victorians have done such a great job getting vaccinated, so we're able to take safe steps to get more people to return to the office," he said. "We're balancing the need to support our health system with the benefits of easing restrictions in a careful and sensible way." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

