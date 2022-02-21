coronavirus,

The Wimmera has recorded another 64 cases of COVID-19 overnight. Horsham saw the largest increase in the region, with 41 new cases, followed by the Northern Grampians with 10, Yarriambiack with nine, Hindmarsh with three and Buloke with one. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 1197 cases of COVID in the Northern Grampians since the start of the pandemic. Across the state, Victoria recorded another 5,611 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. READ MORE: A total of 361 people were hospitalised with the virus, 49 of whom were in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. The state also recorded another three deaths. Of the tests processed, 4,104 of which were rapid antigen tests and 1,507 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 7,078 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. Northern Grampians Shire: 65 active cases (+10) Buloke Shire: 17 active cases (+1) Hindmarsh Shire: 24 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural City: 281 active cases (+41) Ararat Rural City: 55 active cases (+4) Yarriambiack Shire: 53 active cases (+9) West Wimmera Shire: 6 active cases

