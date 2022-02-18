news, property,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 1 cars 5 $599,000 LAND 3.23 ha (8 ac) AGENCY: Monaghans Real Estate CONTACT: Matthew Monaghan on 5358 1300 or 0417 000 300 INSPECT: Saturday 10.30 - 11am Well-kept and requiring minimal ongoing maintenance, this delightful home on eight acres is surrounded by shady verandahs and complemented by established gardens and mountain views. Living space abounds with a generous combustion heated lounge, separate family room, air conditioned dining room (possible third bedroom) and an all electric kitchen with excellent storage and bench space. The spacious main bedroom has an overhead fan and walk-in robe while bedroom two is a double with built-in robe. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes and times by clicking on the icon in the map. Happy hunting! The long list of extras includes a double-garage, paved courtyard, pizza oven and barbecue, fernery, outdoor covered spa bath, and veggie gardens. There is also a bungalow with power and pot belly heater, 9X9m shed with power, 6X5m powered workshop, storage sheds, large dam and 120,000 litres of water storage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/62a1be2e-7f62-4c22-827d-1a595746c554.jpg/r0_75_5568_3221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg