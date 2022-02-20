subscribers-only,

Furry creatures are brightening up the days of the residents of Stawell's Eventide Homes. A pet-friendly living facility, visitors can bring pets along for a visit, including regular visitor, Charlie the Bearded Dragon. Leisure and Lifestyle Coordinator Pamela Wheeler said Eventide Homes welcomes "visitors of all kinds" from dogs to lambs. "We understand that residents who are active and always around others, or who participate in pet therapy, decline in health far less rapidly and are happier and maintain independence for longer," she said. "They (animals) play an important role in the lives of Eventide residents on so many wonderful and impactful levels." READ MORE: Pet therapy for residents within the aged care sector, also known as animal-assisted therapy, is a technique that uses animals to interact with residents for numerous reasons to help improve their quality of life. "Studies show that just fifteen minutes spent bonding with an animal promotes hormonal changes within the brain," Ms Wheeler said. "Stress levels drop as the brain produces serotonin, the "feel-good" hormone, being around animals makes people feel better, healthier and happier." Two therapy cats currently reside at Eventide Homes: BB who was born under an independent unit and has spent over 17 years here and Indy who arrived 18 months ago and is about 14 years old. "Both BB and Indy have their very own jobs and therapy schedules and our residents look forward to spending time with each of them," Ms Wheeler said. "They can help settle a resident in many ways, they also make us feel safe and unconditionally accepted, while having the ability to bring out our nurturing instinct." 'Cheeky', the resident cockatoo also keeps staff and residents on their toes with lots of hello's, dancing and the occasional wolf whistle. "He is very interactive and sometimes naughty cocky, is a very popular distraction for all residents and staff in the Bill Crow Courtyard," Ms Wheeler said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/502c0f0b-4d1e-476a-99cb-a7c4c9d76cca.jpg/r0_165_1890_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg