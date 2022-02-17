subscribers-only,

SHOCKED residents are raising concerns after fireworks were launched in Halls Gap during the past weekend. According to posts on social media, the fireworks were set off from Halls Gap Valley Lodges at about 9.30pm on Saturday, February 12. The display concerned some nearby residents, who were concerned about the potential fire danger of the fireworks, noise and impact on wildlife in the area. Calls were made to both Halls Gap and Stawell police station, however, a spokesperson for Halls Gap police has confirmed the fireworks were launched by a pyrotechnics company with the proper permits. "The community is on tenterhooks when it comes to the bush fire season in Halls Gap," the spokesperson said. "I think it caught everyone off guard, we were surprised permits would be issued in the current climate." CFA District 16 operations manager Bernie Fradd confirmed the fireworks display was assessed by the CFA and given a tick of approval. "People are required to apply for a permit for fire during the fire danger period - depending on the risk and the type of day. It either gets approved as this one did or rejected," he said. "The permit was completed within the conditions that were applied to it. In terms of fire issues, there were none that I am aware of. "I understand community concern about noise and potential risk, however, they met all conditions and had no issues from my point of view." A resident and member of the Halls Gap Community page has claimed they were verbally abused by the fireworks operators when they requested to see a fireworks permit. Halls Gap resident Paul Turner said he believed the fireworks were dangerous, considering the time of year and density of surrounding vegetation. "These were professional fireworks, but some of these came down hot on the ground. It's the wrong time of year to be doing this thing," he said. "All you need is one hot spot on the ground and then the whole town goes up." Mr Turner said bushfires were a sore point for long-time Halls Gap residents. "A lot of the new people that come into Halls Gap, they have never lived through fires like we have," he said. "I cannot believe the Shire would issue permits for this time of year. Common sense should have prevailed." Although the fireworks were launched from the Halls Gap Valley Lodges site, a spokesperson said the display was organised entirely by a wedding party using the facility on the night. "We had CFA and police, everybody was involved. Police even came down and had a look before the fireworks started," the spokesperson said. "It had nothing to do with Valley Lodges - we told pyrotechnics that they had to let everybody living nearby know and tell everybody."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/993377b5-85d3-4a24-9bb9-ba7cde3551b0.jpg/r0_123_320_304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg