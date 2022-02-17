sport, local-sport,

Crowds buzzed and horses glistened when the summer season of racing kicked off with the first Stawell meeting for the season, held on December 4 2021. Local trainers had a great start to the day's festivities with Mark Pegus and Gottaluvjimmy winning over the 1100m and the Dane Smith trained Magnolia Rose went on to win the last race of the card over 1600m. Magnolia Rose continued her winning ways in January with a victory over 1500m at Geelong in the Ballan Cup a great start to the new year for the Smith stable. The Rachel Samsonenko trained Sugar and Sweet won impressively on debut at Horsham in a 1100m maiden, the bargain buy online purchase of $600 showing his rivals how it was done. The stable was still in form leading into January when Jarrah Miss scored on her home track on Halls Gap Cup Day in a 1600m maiden and nearly made it a double for the stable was Hope is Good being beaten on the line over 1100m. READ MORE: The Andrew Bobbing team let the Christmas crackers off on boxing day at Nhill with Princess Pancakes winning her maiden over 1150m, Boom Boom Sweet winning over 1650m and Dubai Dominion making it a back-to-back in the Nhill Cup. Kerrang was the next meeting for the stable's success on boxing day with Carpentasia breaking her maiden status over 1400m. The stable continued their winning ways with Mighty Oasis at Terang over 1800m and Libby Angel started the New Year's celebration off with a win at Burrumbeet over 1350m and the backing up to win the Halls Gap Cup over 1300m at Stawell. The club is looking forward to the Easter long weekend with preparations well underway for the Stuart Mc Gregor Stawell Gold Cup.

