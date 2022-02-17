subscribers-only,

GIGGLES and a treasure hunt raised hundres for Stawell Regional Health, thanks to children in the area. Capes 4 Kids saw 24 children from the community run the Superhero treasure hunt course held from January 11 to January 18. They raised $171.20 that was generously matched by Stawell Regional Health bringing the overall amount raised to $342.40. Stawell Regional Health, Northern Grampians Shire Council, Stawell Neighbourhood House and Stawell CWA would like to thank everyone who participated in the fun event that helped raise the profile about the Capes 4 Kids charity. IN OTHER NEWS: The weeklong event created a lot of public interest with many community members asking questions and learning about how the charity supports kids in our community. Each year approximately 80 kids require surgery and will come through the Stawell Regional Health theatre, mostly for Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) procedures. To help each child feel brave and comforted they are presented with a beautiful cape sewn by the Capes 4 Kids members. The fundraising coordination team extend their additional heartfelt thanks to Stawell Craft Shop, Linda's Country Cottage and Stawell Specsavers for jumping on board and supporting our Superhero Treasure Hunt. Also thanked are the Chalk Circle and Beverley Isaac for lending the organisers the incredible superhero cape mannequins (pictured below). If you would like to donate or learn how you could support this charity please visit the Capes 4 Kids website for more information capes4kidsaustralia.com.au While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/e40d4e3c-135a-46ac-8610-00ee45502599.jpg/r1_48_511_336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg