The Wimmera has reported 69 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to midnight Monday, an increase from Monday's figures. Horsham saw the largest number of new cases, with 31, followed by the Northern Grampians with 17, Yarriambiack with 15 and West Wimmera, Hindmarsh and Buloke with two cases each. There are currently 142 active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Grampians local government area. READ MORE: Victoria has reported 8162 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, as new data highlights the effectiveness of a third vaccine shot. Of the new cases revealed on Tuesday, 6128 were detected through rapid antigen tests and 2034 via PCR lab testing. Active cases are continuing to tumble, dropping from 53,707 to 50,967. Northern Grampians Shire: 142 active cases (+7) Buloke Shire: 20 active cases (+2) Hindmarsh Shire: 17 active cases (+2) Horsham Rural City: 139 active cases (+31) Ararat Rural City: 104 active cases (+11) Yarriambiack Shire: 73 active cases (+15) West Wimmera Shire: 28 active cases (+2)

