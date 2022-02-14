subscribers-only,

GRAMPIANS Health interim chief executive Dale Fraser has been appointed as the newly-formed health services chief executive. Since the establishment of the Grampians Health Service in November 2021, Mr Fraser has served as the groups interim chief executive, overseeing the early stage of the health service's amalgamation. Grampians Health board chair Bill Brown said the appointment was a positive step forward. "The Grampians Health board has gone through an open and robust market process to find the best person for this position," Mr Brown said. "We are thrilled that Dale has accepted the role to lead the development and growth of the newest public health service in Victoria. READ MORE: "Community members and staff alike should have great faith that Dale's substantial experience and skills - particularly in rural Victoria - will guide Grampians Health towards a successful future. That success includes, but is certainly not limited to, realising the benefits of the amalgamation that created Grampians Health in the first place. "With this appointment we will really start to see Grampians Health come into its own, with a strong lead and clear direction." Mr Fraser formerly served as the chief executive of Goulburn Valley Health and Ballarat Health Service. He said employee wellbeing was his top priority stepping into the job. "Bringing together four already well respected health services into one is a huge task," Mr Fraser said. "We have learnt so much in our first three months of operation, and are already seeing the strengths and opportunities of shared resources and working together. "The ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our communities and services is a prime example of how we have been able to move swiftly to work together as one Grampians Health, ensuring our sites have the support they need during this critical time. "It goes without saying that COVID has also had a huge impact on our staff, and one of our key priorities right now is employee wellbeing. We are committed to providing meaningful support through wellbeing plans to our Grampians Health staff as this pandemic continues to impact the workforce." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

