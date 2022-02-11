Race on to get tickets for the 2022 Stawell Gift

sport, local-sport,

Tickets for the 2022 Stawell Gift are now on sale via Ticketek. The 140th Stawell Gift will take place from April 16-18. Stawell Gift event management chair, Stephanie Spence, said visitors to the famous three-day carnival will be treated to top level athletics in a COVID-safe environment. "We are delighted to have tickets on sale for our 140th anniversary event," Ms Spence said. "2022 sees the carnival back in full swing; the action on the track is complemented by our iconic Fashions on the Field and family day activities, including the popular easter egg hunt, which all return for 2022." READ MORE: Ticket's start at just $15 and there's free entry for children on Easter Sunday. Attendees are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets on-line in advance of the event. Australia's finest athletes will again return to Stawell with competitors in the Gift vying to become the 140th anniversary champion, taking their name alongside the legends of years past. 2021 champions Ed Ware and Hayley Orman will return to defend their titles. Competitors in the Stawell Gift and Strickland Family Women's Gift will once again compete on Easter Monday for equal prize money in what are Australia's richest footraces. The event will be broadcast on Channel Seven from 11:30am on Monday April 16. Tickets are now on sale at https://premier.ticketek.com.au/. All ticket holders must be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination upon entry to the venue.

