Stawell residents are coming together to raise funds for South Sudanese communities. Most people would have little to no idea about inter-community conflict or living in an unsafe town. However, newly settled South Sudanese families living and working in Stawell, have escaped such danger. "A horrific tragedy has occurred just recently in our friends' village in South Sudan, where 32 people were murdered, homes destroyed by fire, and livestock stolen," Rural Australians for Refugees member Karen Peacock said. IN OTHER NEWS: "As a result, many are left homeless, grieving for family and friends and fellow villagers, with no income and very little hope for the future or resources to rebuild." To show support for South Sudanese residents and their families affected by this tragedy, the Stawell Uniting Church is hosting a Community Outreach to help raise funds to support the South Sudanese village and also bring about a greater understanding of how we can as a wider community show we care. This will be in the form of a meal on Wednesday, February 23, at 6pm at the Stawell Uniting Church hall at 11 Scallan Street, Stawell. While building community together, there will also be an opportunity to hear from Reverend Nathaniel Atem, who is from South Sudan. Rev Atem is the Uniting Church Minister in the Ararat and wider communities of Lake Bolac, Willaura, Tatyoon and Streatham. Joining in support of this event is the local group of Rural Australians for Refugees, based in Ararat. All are welcome and anyone wanting to come, please contact Karen Peacock on 53581101 to assist with catering purposes. A donation to assist the cause will be appreciated.

