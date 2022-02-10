The Wimmera has recorded 74 new infections in the past 24 hours. The Northern Grampians saw the largest increase, with 28 cases, followed by Horsham with 20, Yarriambiack with 14, West Wimmera with six, Hindmarsh and Buloke with three each. Elsewhere, Ararat recorded 32 new cases, Ballarat recorded 211, and Greater Bendigo saw 149. There are now 118 active cases in the Northern Grampians local government area. Northern Grampians Shire: 118 active cases (+28) Buloke Shire: 32 active cases (+3) Hindmarsh Shire: 27 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural City: 134 active cases (+20) Ararat Rural City: 99 active cases (+32) Yarriambiack Shire: 58 active cases (+14) West Wimmera Shire: 30 active cases (+6) While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/0d1a2c23-0e05-45f6-8e70-970c32da9e09.jpg/r3_0_1190_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg