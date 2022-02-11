news, property,

Details: Bed 2.5 Bath 1 Cars 2 $385,000 AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts CONTACT: Bruce McIlvride on 0447 582 100 INSPECT: By appointment From the time you walk along the pathway, past the beautiful gardens and enter the wide-open hall with polished floor your whole mood will feel invigorated. This renovated two and a half-bedroom home oozes warmth through the colour palette the current owner has chosen. The modern open kitchen/dining has bright coloured tiled splash backs which will inspire the chef. The kitchen has plenty of cupboards, good bench space, breakfast bar, gas hotplates and electric oven. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out these open homes by clicking on the address icon on the map The bathroom with its separate shower, bath and vanity. There are two double bedrooms with robes, whilst either a single bedroom or office is at the rear. The rear vestibule has potential as an office area as well. A European style laundry is set off the kitchen allowing you to do more than one thing at a time. Outside you have single garage/workshop plus carport. There is a handy two street access to this approx 660 square metre allotment too. This home will inspire your inner artist to come to the fore. Phone today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/0e24fc53-42bf-4f45-bebb-fdd36152e26e.JPG/r0_368_4608_2972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg