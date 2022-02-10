subscribers-only,

A partnership between Budja Budja aboriginal cooperative and the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation is bringing vaccine outreach to Stawell and Ararat. VACCHO immunisers and Budja Budja health staff hit the road on Wednesday with their mobile vaccine stopping by Stawell's Cato Park. The clinic offered first, second and third vaccinations to its indigenous clients and the general public, before stopping at nearby schools as part of the children's immunisation rollout. READ MORE: On Thursday, February 10, the clinic will be in Ararat's Alexandra Gardens to offer vaccines to the public. Budja Budja mobile health clinic coordinator Sarah Garton there had been a "good uptake" of the vaccine in the regio's indigenous community. "We have had a good uptake within our Budja Budja community. They have been really behind getting vaccinated and protecting themselves and their family members," she said. "Protecting their elders. Making sure everyone is safe and that if you get sick you aren't going to get too sick." COVID-19 vaccines have been made available to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged from five and up. The children's vaccine contains a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with a recommended schedule of two doses, eight weeks apart. VACCHO chief executive Jill Gallagher was pleased to be working with cohealth to get the vans back on the road and believed they would be an excellent addition to the work achieved by VACCHO across the state. "The team at Budja Budja Aboriginal Co-operative have done an incredible job looking after the health and wellbeing of the community throughout the pandemic by providing personalised, culturally safe care," she said. "I've been so proud of the way the vans have been welcomed with open arms - it has been incredible. We have seen some great outcomes achieved by the ACCO vaccine van. This reflects what trust looks like in the community. "With the high number of cases we are seeing across the state, it is crucial to focus on the important COVID-safe initiatives and pathways that help keep the community protected."

