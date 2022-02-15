subscribers-only,

Gloria Pyke celebrated her 100th birthday in style during week-long celebrations with many cakes and a special helicopter ride over the Grampians and Stawell. Reaching 100 is no easy feat - Mrs Pyke is still as sharp as anything and can recall many stories from her life. Mrs Pyke, nee Larkin, was born in Melbourne at Oakleigh on February 8, 1922. The family moved to the region when she was about five, living at Mt Dryden before moving to Stawell. Mrs Pyke was schooled at Stawell and spent some time at different high schools when her parents were doing jobs around the region. She did her final year at Stawell and then worked at the fruit shop in town. "I didn't like typing and I couldn't do it properly and now I'm sorry I didn't do shorthand," she said. "My mother said I had to get a better job and I didn't mind sewing. "So I went to Grant's knitting mill and learnt how to knit the material. I spent five years there and did my trade in dressmaking. I always had a pattern from then on and had to measure all the children to make things." Mrs Pyke married to Clifford Pyke who owned a bike shop in Stawell. They had a big wedding at the Church of England. "I bought my first bike at Cliff's family shop - well my Dad did," she said. "I met him while I was riding to school and his mother took a liking to me. We went out on a date and I remember my Dad being strict with my curfew." Mrs Pyke went on to have three children, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. "And everyone counts," she said. "I cared for a lot of people over the time. I cared for Cliff's mum and others." READ MORE: A self-proclaimed "daredevil" Mrs Pyke can share many funny stories about her life. "We used to have a car and I used to pinch it when Cliff was away and we would go driving - I didn't have a licence," she said. "I did try and get my licence but it ended with the policeman walking home from Great Western. "The policeman was meant to be teaching me how to drive the car but in the end, I was teaching him. He was arguing with me about the car. I stopped the car and told him to get out. While he was out of the car I took off and he had to walk back." Mrs Pyke had many jobs in Stawell - working at the pub and also spend 15 years working at Pleasant Creek as well as helping to manage the family business. Admitting she couldn't boil an egg when she was first married, she continued to make pickles, chutney and bottled fruit right up until she moved out of her home and into Eventide Homes in March 2021. Mrs Pyke said the secret to a long life was to have a good family and get on well with everyone. "Appreciate everything you have and don't be greedy and selfish and don't think about yourself all the time," she said. "You need to keep active and have fun. I loved playing bingo. I can't see it now and miss it but it was lots of fun." Mrs Pyke said if people lived by those morals, they will live a good life. "It's a day-by-day thing with me. If you wake up in the morning you are lucky to be alive," she said. "You have to live a good life and be grateful for what you've got and don't live like you want more." Mrs Pyke said her ride in the helicopter over the region was "amazing". "It was like sitting in an armchair," she said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/52c8c2d1-2786-4885-9d23-36120c669982.jpg/r3_0_1168_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg