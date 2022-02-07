coronavirus,

NORTHERN GRAMPIANS local government has recorded over 20 new cases in the past-24 hours, according to data released by the Victorian government on Monday. It's the second-highest number of cases recorded in the vicinity of Grampians, Ararat and Wimmera. Horsham Rural City recorded 31 new cases, while Ararat Rural City recorded 16. Northern Grampians now has 107 active COVID-19 cases, meaning Horsham is no longer the only LGA in the region to have more than 100 active cases. Ararat Rural City: 94 active cases (+16) Buloke Shire: 22 active cases (+4) Hindmarsh Shire: 35 active cases (+2) Horsham Rural City: 144 active cases (+31) Northern Grampians Shire: 107 active cases (+23) Yarriambiack Shire: 52 active cases (+5) West Wimmera Shire: 21 active cases (+5) Victoria has recorded 8,275 new COVID-19 cases along with another seven deaths overnight. The daily number was made up of 5,967 positive rapid antigen tests and 2,308 PCR test results. A total of 638 were hospitalised with the virus on Sunday, 62 of whom were in intensive care and 26 on ventilators. Another 13,486 doses were administered at state sites, taking the number of people to receive a third vaccine dose to 45 per cent. VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, February 6 NEW CASES: 8275 (up from 7169 yesterday) DEATHS: 7 (up from 6 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 59,801 (down from 60,917 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 638 (down from 652 yesterday) IN ICU: 62 (down from 73 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 26 (down from 28 yesterday)

