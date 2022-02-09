Northern Grampians Shire Council is conducting a 10 year review of its General Local Law and as part of the first stage of community engagement, is calling on the community to respond to an online survey by the end of this month. A council Local Law is a set of laws formed in response to issues and community needs relative to the municipality. They are often similar in intent from council to council and are designed to ensure that the actions of an individual or group do not adversely affect the rest of the community. The laws are supplementary to State and Federal laws. The main goals of Local Laws are: At the completion of the survey period, council will produce a new draft General Local Law and invite the community to respond. The second stage of community engagement is planned to be in-person consultation (subject to COVID-19 restrictions at the time) and prior to the statutory advertising and completion of the new draft General Local Law in July, before endorsement by Council in August. Northern Grampians Shire Council Mayor Cr Tony Driscoll encouraged all interested residents, businesses and other parties to have their say on the General Local Law revision. "Local Laws have a big impact on everyone connected to our shire whether you live here, work here or visit here," he stated. OTHER NEWS: "These laws are specific to our shire and deal with a diverse range of issues such as busking, sign placements, building site management, private property management, animal husbandry, open air burning, waste disposal, sale of goods, a whole host of things that might affect you. "Please take this opportunity to have a look at the current General Local Law and respond to the survey; it will take you five minutes to give us your point of view and make suggestions to improve the way our local law functions." The survey and information about the community consultation timelines are available from the General Local Law Have Your Say webpage www.ngshire.vic.gov.au/GLLR A paper copy can be obtained in-person from council customer service or by calling 03 5358 8700. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

