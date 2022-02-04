news, property,

Details: Bed 4 bath 1 Car 1 $395,000 AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell CONTACT: Rod Baxendale on 0409 407 794 INSPECT: By appointment Ideally situated within easy walking distance to Main Street and the Stawell Leisure Complex, this home has retained some original features including ornate pressed metal ceilings. A wide entrance hall leads to three double bedrooms and an open living area with open fire place and reverse cycle air-conditioning. There is also a fourth bedroom or study adjacent to the living room. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out our open home listings by clicking on the map address for more details. The spacious timber kitchen has ample cupboard and bench space including an island bench, utensil cupboard and pantry. There is an under-bench oven, gas bench hotplates and range hood. The kitchen also incorporates a generous meals area with gas heating. Outside there is an excellent outdoor living/alfresco area and sundry shedding. This spacious family home has the benefit of having supplementary solar power and is situated on a large 790 square metre allotment, with front and rear access.

