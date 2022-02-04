subscribers-only,

After a decade in the role, Best's Great Western winemaker Justin Purser has called time on his tenure in the Wimmera. "I'm moving to take a position as a winemaker at a winery on the Mornington Peninsula," Mr Purser said. "It's a bit of a sad day for me, I've had a terrific time at Best's; working with the old vines, working with the Thomson family and all my colleagues at the vineyard." After over a decade as winemaker at Best's, we're sad to announce Justin Purser will be leaving us to pursue a new opportunity on the Mornington Peninsula. Mr Purser is one of just six non-Thomson family winemakers in Best's history, and "has been an integral part of the rich tapestry at Best's Wines" according to a statement released on social media. "(Mr Purser has contributed) so much to the evolution of our wine style," the statement read. READ MORE: In 2018, Mr Purser was one of 50 winemakers to earn a nomination in the national young gun of wine competition. Mr Purser made a special mention of how the team at Best's embraced him. "It was a bit of a steep learning curve (when I moved to Best's) but... they've all been very supportive of me and my winemaking intuition and style," he said. "It's been incredible what we've been able to achieve in the time I've been (at Best's)." Mr Purser originally studied wine-making in Adelaide. He worked in Italy, France and New Zealand.before joining the team at Great Western. In thanking his colleagues, the Thomson family and Best's customers, Mr Purser described his time at Best's as "a magical humbling experience". "I feel really lucky I've had that experience... and I look forward to seeing the future for Best's."

