Sleep well: try these top tips for a restful night

This is branded content for Quick Fit Blinds and Curtains
Can you design yourself a better night's sleep?
You may be surprised to hear that the answer to this question is indeed "yes". You can actually design yourself a better night's sleep. In fact, recent studies have discovered that environmental factors can play a larger role in your sleep quality than you may have thought possible. Even small considerations like the layout of your bedroom space can hold a great impact on your overall sleep quality.
Many Aussie households have been revisiting their traditional bedroom set-ups with this newfound knowledge in order to "hack" their sleep with minimal fuss. Read on to learn some of the most effective ways to reassess your own bedroom set-up, with the aim of boosting your overall sleep quality long-term.
Eliminate external light and blue light exposure
One of the most commonly recognised factors to negatively affect sleep quality is the blue light that emanates from mobile phones, tablets, computers and television screens. But did you know that brighter lights like street lighting can also seriously upset sleep health? This is precisely why blackout curtains are becoming the window covering of choice for bedroom spaces.
As blackout curtains are also generally double- or triple-layered window coverings, they offer the ability to eliminate not just any and all sources of external light, but a fair amount of external noise too. This dual functionality makes blackout curtains a favourite among inner-city dwellers or shift workers who can find themselves sleeping at irregular times throughout the day.
As well as using window coverings to minimise exposure to external light sources, anybody looking to secure themselves a better night's sleep should seriously consider moving their wireless phone charger off the bedside table and to a far corner of the bedroom.
As blue light wavelengths are on the stronger side of the visible light spectrum, even minimal exposure to blue light near your regular sleep time can inhibit the release of melatonin (the sleep hormone) in your body, effectively delaying your ability to feel drowsy and ease into a restful night of sleep. Minimising your blue light exposure after sunset can play a vital role in maintaining a consistent release of melatonin and effectively sustaining your body's natural circadian rhythm.
The importance of temperature control
Another major consideration when creating the ideal bedroom space for a good night's sleep is a consistent night-time temperature. If you've ever felt as though you can't get to sleep on a hot summer's night or stayed up late shivering in the middle of winter, chances are you're already highly aware of the impact that your bedroom's ambient temperature can have on the quality of your sleep.
You don't need to be experiencing uncomfortable seasonal peaks, however, for the weather to influence your sleep. Even minute weather changes can influence the biological processes that are taking place in your body both before and during sleep. If you know yourself to be particularly sensitive to temperature changes, it may be worth scheduling your air conditioning system or bedroom fan to turn on at specific times during the night in summer.
The optimal temperature for any bedroom space is said to be between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. This may sound a little on the cool side, but as our body temperature is likely to drop during deep sleep, this ambient temperature is guaranteed to feel more comfortable than frigid.
Clean and comfortable bedding
You can't stay on top of your sleep health without showing your bed a little TLC every now and again. This means changing your sheets on a routine basis to ensure you'll always finish your day by jumping into a crisp and comfortable bed. Keeping your bedding nice and fresh may also help naturally keep your body temperature consistently cooler during sleep.
It's generally recommended that you change your sheets at least once a week, however, there are some factors to consider that may require you to swap out your bedsheets a little more regularly. For instance, if you share your bed with your pets, are sensitive to household allergens, or perhaps experience hot flashes or night sweats, it may be best to change your sheets twice a week.
It's also well worth letting your mattress and mattress topper air out between sheet sets. Letting your mattress and topper air out will also minimise risks of moisture build-up, as well as help remove any skin cells, loose hairs, animal fibres and lingering odours.
Having bedding that offers adequate support for your neck and back may also help minimise the likelihood of loud or excessive snoring, which can be a burden not just for other members of your household, but also for you as an individual. Why? Because the physical energy that you expend during lengthy bouts of snoring can actually lead to you waking up with feelings of exhaustion over restfulness.
Finding your optimal bedroom furniture arrangement
Finally, the overall design of your bedroom space will also play a major role in your ability to consistently achieve a refreshing night's sleep.
If you're still thinking about moving your phone charger from your bedside table to another spot in your bedroom, chances are you are also thinking there isn't really anywhere else for your phone to go! The solution may be to move your bedside table to a far corner, or opt to leave your phone on charge outside your bedroom space entirely.
On top of reorganising your room to minimise exposure to screens, it may be beneficial to declutter your bedroom space generally. This will minimise distractions and provide your bedroom with a more peaceful atmosphere. You may decide to change the position of your bed. If you feel that sleeping by a window is distracting, then try moving your bed to another wall. You'll be surprised how reorganising your space can improve your overall sleep quality.
Don't be afraid to use a little trial and error in order to find your bedroom's ideal set-up. After all, no two bedroom spaces are alike, and your ideal sleep haven can look a lot different to somebody else's. Use these tips to make the space your own, and you'll be well on your way to securing a future filled with restful sleep and deep, sweet dreams.