coronavirus,

Northern Grampians Shire has seen a slight drop in new cases, recording five cases on Wednesday. Active cases in the Shire are now at 65, down from 74 Across the Wimmera region, Horsham Rural City recorded 12 new cases, Yarriambiack and Hindmarsh Shire LGAs saw the next biggest number of new cases with six apiece. Ararat Rural City saw four new cases recorded, while Buloke Shire recorded three and West Wimmera Shire recorded one new case. Northern Grampians Shire: 65 active cases (+5) Buloke Shire: 23 active cases (+3) Hindmarsh Shire: 26 active cases (+6) Horsham Rural Council: 85 active cases (+12) Ararat Rural City: 34 active cases (+4) Yarriambiack Shire: 21 active cases (+6) West Wimmera Shire: 4 active cases (+1) READ MORE: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Tuesday, February 2 NEW CASES: 14,553 (up from 11,300 yesterday) DEATHS: 25 (down from 34 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 73,886 (down from 72,710 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 768 (down from 851 yesterday) IN ICU: 99 (down from 106 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 31 (up from 31 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 14,553 new COVID cases along with another 25 deaths overnight. The daily number was made up of 6931 positive rapid antigen tests and 7621 PCR test results. There was a total of 35,030 PCR tests done on Tuesday. The new cases take Victoria's active cases to 73,886 up from the 72,710 active cases listed on Tuesday. It is the first rise in active case since January 21. Victoria's active cases have been decreasing since January 21 when they were 252,399. Hospitals are caring for 768 COVID-19 positive cases including 99 in intensive care and 31 on ventilators. It comes as the Federal Government announced a system which will see aged care staff soon be able to access two bonus payments of up to $400 each under a $209 million package. The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/196c2d6a-e663-4da8-9300-99713ab1265d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg